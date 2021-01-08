An Ellison High School science teacher has died of coronavirus complications Thursday night, Killeen school officials said.
The death of Cathy Falkner, 47, was announced as the Bell County Public Health District identified 158 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as active cases surged to 3,081 — the most concurrent infections to date.
“Our new total number of cases is 15,005 and 11,924 have recovered,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We currently have … an incidence rate of 848.9 per 100,000 people. We want to remind everyone to please social distance, wear your face covering if you cannot, wash your hands and stay home if you feel ill.”
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 177 on the county website with the latest fatalities announced on Thursday. A comorbidity — a death where one or more medical conditions co-occurs with a primary health complication — has been present in about 63.8 of Bell County’s total COVID-19 related deaths.
David Dominguez, the principal of Ellison, released a statement about Falkner Friday to parents and students.
“We are heartbroken this morning to hear that Ms. Falkner has passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19,” Dominguez said.
He said that a long-term substitute has already been scheduled to assume Falkner’s classes.
Rick Beaule, the president of the Killeen Educators Association, also issued a statement.
“There have been those who question why we continue to advocate for the safety of educators in Killeen ISD when it seems like there is no hope,” Beaule said. “Though not a member, Killeen Educators Association mourns the passing of an Ellison High School teacher from COVID-19. May the light they shined on their students continue to light our paths as we remember their legacy.”
Killeen ISD said support services have been made available for grieving students and staff.
Falkner was last on campus Nov. 20, before the Thanksgiving break and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in December, according to the district.
Area school districts
The Killeen Independent School District has recorded 98 COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing its cumulative total to 1,056: 471 students and 585 staff members. Elementary school campuses accounted for about 57.1 percent of all infections over the last seven days with 56 cases — more than high school and middle school campuses, and non-campus buildings combined, according to district data.
Active cases saw a slight decline in the Belton ISD, as 61 individuals in the Big Red Community are reported to be recovering from COVID-19: 15 at Belton High, nine at Lake Belton High, four at Lake Belton Middle School, four at North Belton Middle School, four at South Belton Middle School, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Southwest Elementary, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High, and five attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
On Friday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 25 active cases after an infection was identified on Thursday.
“A ninth-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” Novotny wrote in his daily newsletter.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report — logging infections identified between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, showed 16 cases: four at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, three at Travis Science Academy, three at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one attributed to “administration.”
FME News Service contributed to this report.