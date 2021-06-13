Temple school trustees will consider hiring two elementary school principals and a director of academic intervention at a meeting Monday night.
The regular meeting of the board will start at 6 p.m. Monday at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way.
Fran Smetana will be considered as the director of academic intervention position while Quinessa Williams will be considered for principal of Cater Elementary and Jill Owen is considered for principal of Kennedy-Powell Elementary, according to the meeting agenda.
Trustees will receive an update on its enrollment as the district plans for future growth and a proposed bond of at least $171.5 million for a new southeast elementary school, classroom additions and Wildcat Stadium upgrades, among other improvements.
The board will also consider the 2021 report of the School Health Advisory Committee and the 2021 District Wellness Plan.
The meeting is one of three planned this week.
Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday morning to consider the 2021-22 staff compensation plan as well as hold a public hearing and hear a presentation on the district’s Safe Return to School Plan.
The meeting will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Administration Building.
A community meeting with the Citizens Advisory Committee regarding the proposed bond will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.