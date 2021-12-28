A regional police records management system is coming to Bell County — software that the city of Temple has agreed to host and manage for a variety of regional departments.
“This project has been named the CENTURION Consortium (Central Texas Uniform Reporting Information Network),” the city of Belton said in a staff report. “The goals of the consortium are to acquire a robust modern police records management system where data can be shared between agencies; intelligence led decisions can be made with real time data; link analysis of crime and criminals is possible; and criminal justice information can be efficiently obtained, accessed, and utilized.”
On Dec. 14, the Belton City Council unanimously authorized its mayor, city manager and police chief to sign the software maintenance agreement that features 15 other participants including Bell County constables, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and police agencies in Temple, Belton, Salado, Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville as well as Killeen ISD and Texas A&M University – Central Texas.
Each member agency will purchase the number of user licenses they need, pay an annual maintenance fee, and pay annual host fees to the city of Temple.
The Belton Police Department has historically used the CAPERS record management software system — a program the force has used since 2013, according to the city of Belton.
Despite a renewal for an additional five years in 2018, the Belton Police Department has a written termination option with 90 days notice.
“Our current annual maintenance cost for CAPERS is $20,000,” the city of Belton said. “The CENTURION agreement is estimated to be $55,257 the first year, and then $14,519 each subsequent year (for the city of Belton). While the initial licensing fee the first year is higher than our current vendor, over time we will see an annual cost savings.”
The fiscal year 2022 budget includes funds for its respective license, according to the city of Belton.