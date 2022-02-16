SALADO — Salado residents are voicing their concerns about a proposed ordinance regulating recreational vehicles in the village.
On Thursday, the village’s Board of Aldermen plans on holding a public hearing on the proposed ordinance to introduce it to the public and get feedback. The hearing will take place during the board’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Salado Municipal Building, 301 N. Stagecoach Road.
Alderman Paul Cox said he and the other aldermen want to clarify to residents what the ordinance will exactly do with this meeting.
“We are not trying to eliminate travel trailers and recreational vehicles in the village,” Cox said. “The issue is way overblown.”
The idea for the proposed ordinance was originally proposed by Alderman John Cole, but has since been developed by the village into its current state.
Cox said the ordinance mainly targets those larger travel trailers or recreational vehicles that are being left out in front of people’s homes.
“Our biggest concern on this is not the small travel trailers or small RVs … that are not the big buses,” Cox said. “The big buses are basically a Class A motor home. Those are the ones we are concerned about.”
The proposed ordinance would require of recreational vehicles that can be seen from the street to obtain a permit.
Cox said applying for the permits would be free for residents, mainly allowing for village officials to regulate the placement of these large vehicles.
Applications for permits will need to include documentation on where the vehicle will be parked and why it can’t be hidden from view.
The permitting process, Cox said, would be similar to when a variance for the construction of a home is requested. Residents would need to attend a public hearing where their neighbors could voice their support or opposition to the permit.
Cox also pointed out that the ordinance makes violations a civil offense and not a criminal one, limiting police involvement.
Some Salado residents said on social media they are concerned about what the new ordinance would mean for them.
Resident Elizabeth Matter-Whitfield said not everyone who lives in Salado or the Mill Creek subdivision is wealthy.
“I am on a limited income that will never increase for the rest of my life,” Matter-Whitfield said. “I qualify for food from the food bank. I cannot afford to pay monthly storage for an RV. I live alone and having an RV would allow me a chance to be involved in camping groups that keep me active and involved with others.”