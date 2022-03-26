MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Saturday morning was pleasantly warm for the Cops vs. Robbers Hot on Your Tail 5K run and Firehouse Chili Cookoff at Ansay Park.
None of the two dozen runners and walkers who toed the line at 9:30 a.m. were dressed as cops or robbers as planned, said Sharla Adams, race coordinator for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department, which sponsored the event.
Runners have dressed up in the past, she said, but there would be no prize this year for the fastest cop and the fastest robber. The only person to dress up — Mary Shockley as “The Nosey Neighbor” — didn’t run.
“We’ll just give it to her,” Adams said.
The last time the ladies auxiliary put on the race was three years ago, Adams said.
“COVID shut us down for a little while,” she said. “We’re trying to kick it back off, just to establish it again as an annual event. We hope the word gets out.”
Even so, she said, the auxiliary was encouraged by a lot of sponsors showing up and setting up in tents around the park.
“They were a huge help in making sure that we stayed in the black,” Adams said.
Scattered around the park, people stirred their pots of chili for the cookoff. Adams said three volunteer fire departments were in the cookoff competing against each other: Morgan’s Point Resort, Moffat and Sparta.
Dwayne Gossett, former Morgan’s Point Resort mayor, stirred up a pot of chili, aided by his grandsons Carl Gossett Jr., 13, and Hunter Gossett, 10. Gossett, a candidate in the Belton ISD school board election May 7, said he would let the boys work on the chili and “see how it turns out.”
For her “Nosey Neighbor” role, Shockley had her hair up in rollers, wore a house robe and waved a fake cigarette. Her house is technically in Belton, she said, but she’s been a member of the ladies auxiliary since 2015.
“This is a great community,” she said. “The auxiliary is such a strong organization. It makes you feel good to be a volunteer, because it’s supporting life.”
Sherry Ayres and Alexis Garcia, real estate agents for Two Lakes Group, also had some chili going.
“We’ll be giving it away once it’s ready,” Ayres said. “And then we’ll enter the contest. It’s my grandmother’s recipe, so it’s a quick recipe.”
Back toward the ladder truck bearing a U.S. flag, Kathy Jordan, an auxiliary member, displayed a large quilt made by Joe Dodd for Morgan’s Point Resort Community Outreach for Police Support.
“Isn’t it beautiful?” she said.
Ben Haby and Katherine Allen of Advance Chiropractic in Temple were set up for spinal screenings. It was their first time at the 5K race.
“We check their hips, their shoulders and their head, to see if they’re level,” Haby said. “And if they’re not, then it can correlate with different symptoms, like neck pain, back pain and headaches. There are a lot of dislocated spines out there that we are able to help with.”
Nicki Digiacomo of Morgan’s Point Resort showed off her handmade leather earrings. She also makes them out of clay and wood.
“It’s my fulltime job,” she said. “It’s been three years.”
She took a break, she said, when she had a little girl, Sophia, who is now a year old.
It all started when Nicki made a pair of earrings for herself, she said.
“My friends liked them, so I made them some earrings,” she said.
Later she started advertising on Facebook.
“Now I’m also on Amazon and I have a website: www.chasingdaisydesigns.com,” she said.
Her husband, Mark, has been a Killeen firefighter for 12 years, she said. He also teaches in paramedics at Central Texas College in Killeen.
Jannell Campagna, a head nurse at DMP Beauty and Med Spa in Belton, said Med Spa deals in everything from body contours to chemical peels.
She had a small machine on hand that does body sculpting and cryoskin, she said.
“We can do facials, your entire body,” she said. “You literally lose inches.”
The process can take from 17 to 45 minutes, she said.
“People buy the series,” she said. “We do it like once a week for six weeks.”