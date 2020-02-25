Christopher Myers-Posada, 23, also known as Christopher Jeffrey Myers, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with burglary following an alleged break-in at the home of an 88-year-old woman in the 3300 block of Red Bud Road in Temple. No one was injured during this incident.
A neighbor who called 911 said he saw the man kick in the front door.
In her statement to Temple Police officers, the victim said she heard her mailbox rattle on the front door and a light knock. She walked toward the door to answer the knock, but heard someone kick the door and come in.
Myers-Posada reportedly yelled at her for her purse and then demanded money.
The victim told him she had nothing he asked for, so he grabbed her TV.
Another neighbor saw someone walk out of the house with a TV. She yelled for him to drop it, and he did.
Temple Police officers located someone who matched the description near Ash Lane, just a short distance from the burglarized home. He was hiding in the bushes.
He was detained and the victim’s cellphone was found in his possession, according to Christoff.
Bond for the second-degree felony charge was set at $35,000. He was still in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.