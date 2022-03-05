The Temple Independent School District is shining a light on its full-time athletic training staff — a group that has 87 years of combined experience in the field — for its continuous commitment to keeping student athletes healthy.
“The members of the athletic training staff are often the unsung heroes of any athletic department and the Temple Independent School District’s athletic trainers are certainly no exception,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. He noted that March is National Athletic Training Month,
Although Temple ISD’s athletic training program began in 1972 with only one full-time athletic trainer, the district now employs four athletic trainers: Windee Skrabanek, Steve Prentiss, Kelly Palmer and Mike Lefner.
This quartet, with the assistance of 20 athletic training students, oversees 1,487 athletes across the district’s four middle school and high school campuses.
“The athletic trainers are often the first to arrive and the last to leave from practice and game day events,” Wallin said. “Athletic trainers attend practices and games, help athletes rehabilitate from injuries, keep athletes hydrated at practice and maintain equipment in addition to a myriad of other duties that often go unnoticed by most people outside of the athletic department.”
Skrabanek emphasized how her role with the district — like that of her colleagues — involves more than simply taping ankles and handing out water.
“We aid in injury prevention and recovery, prepare athletes for practices and games, communicate with coaches and parents regarding athlete injuries, treat and rehabilitate injured players, determine when it is safe for an athlete to return to play, monitor weather, develop emergency action plans and etc.,” she said. “We love our job and want to make sure we keep the athletes safe and healthy while competing.”
Temple ISD Athletic Director Scott Stewart repeatedly has witnessed that devotion, and understands their importance in maintaining competitive programs.
“I challenge anyone to go out and take the lug nuts off your car and see how far you get,” Stewart said. “Lug nuts are an overlooked, underappreciated component of your vehicle, but you can’t function without them. Athletic trainers effectively touch more athletes in our district than any coach and they do it for all of our programs.”
Skrabanek, however, highlighted how her team’s responsibilities would be more difficult if they did not have the assistance from their athletic training students at Temple High School — teenagers who dedicate between 15 to 20 hours a week to games held after school hours.
“Temple athletic training students are so valuable doing work behind the scenes each day, helping to assist in our everyday activities and games,” she said.
That combined effort has earned Temple High School a Safe Sport School status from the National Athletic Trainers Association.
The Temple ISD athletic training team will have the opportunity to put its skills and knowledge to the test in the “Trainer Olympics” on Wednesday at Georgetown High School, 2211 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown.