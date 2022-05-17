A Temple teenager who was released from jail after serving a sentence for stealing her mother’s car was arrested again after allegedly stealing more than $2,474 from the same woman.
Essence Michell Countiss, 18, was arrested on charges of theft of property between $750 and $2,500, a Class A misdemeanor. Texas law states that theft over $2,500 makes the charge a felony instead of a misdemeanor.
Countiss was sentenced Jan. 25 to 90 days in jail — with credit for time served — followed by three years deferred adjudication. Judge Steven Duskie of the 426th District Court handed down the sentence after Countiss pleaded guilty to two felony charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Bell County Jail records show Countiss spent 153 days in jail awaiting judgment before she was released.
On Aug. 10, 2021, she pleaded guilty to an Oct. 10, 2020, incident involving a stolen vehicle and was awaiting sentencing.
Countiss was released from jail Aug. 13 after posting a $15,000 bond, weeks before she received another unauthorized use of vehicle charge on Aug. 28 for stealing her mother’s car.
She was arrested once again on Aug. 28, 2021, and was released on Jan. 27, 2022.
An arrest affidavit filed on the theft charge alleges Countiss stole $2,474.05 from her mother’s bank account from Jan. 30 to March 7.
The mother told police money was taken from both her personal account and another account used to care for Countiss’ grandmother on various transactions without her authorization.
Countiss was interviewed by officers and denied making the transfers, “but also stated that she knew the money was entering and exiting her account,” the affidavit said.
Police said on the affidavit the money was transferred using a mobile application.
Countiss posted a $4,000 bond Monday and was released from the Bell County Jail.