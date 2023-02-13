Temple ISD presented its annual report for the 2021-22 school year during a regular school board meeting on Monday — a presentation that featured topics, including the district’s accountability rating, House Bill 3 goals and progress, reports on violent or criminal incidents, and accreditation status.
Although much of the information had been shared with trustees previously, Lisa Adams, deputy superintendent of academic and school leadership for Temple ISD, reminded the school board that it is a Texas Education Agency requirement to present these topics collectively.
Last August, TEA rated 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses in Texas were on an A-F scale — a report that showed 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve upon their 2019 letter grade in 2022 — while districts that did not receive an A, B or C rating were labeled as “not rated.”
Temple ISD received a C rating, which was a one letter decrease from its prior rating.
“We have been working very diligently to improve that,” Adams said during the school board meeting on Monday.
She previously told the Telegram how the district has recently placed an increased emphasis on structured literacy across its elementary school campuses as a measure to help improve reading scores.
“There is lots of brain research out there on how our brains learn to read, so several years ago the Texas Legislature decided to require all kindergarten through third-grade teachers and principals to go through a Reading Academy based on the Science of Reading,” she said last September.
Temple ISD teachers began completing these online training sessions — which takes at least 60 hours to complete — during the 2021-22 school year.
“What we learned was that the Science of Reading and our reading curriculum was not aligned,” Adams said. “So we began to investigate structured literacy, which is more aligned to the Science of Reading because it has really explicit phonic instructions. If a student is learning about the tricky ‘e’ that makes ‘hid’ become the word ‘hide,’ then the student should also see that in their reading.”
Other performance objectives discussed on Monday included Temple ISD increasing graduation rates to 94% or above and reducing the dropout rate to 2% or less, increasing the percent of high school graduates that have earned an industry-based certification from 8% to 14% by June 2025, and reducing the teacher attrition rate from its 2019-20 rate of 23.5% to 20%.
Temple ISD also was required to share a report on violent and criminal incidents with trustees.
Vaping incidents
“We’ve had a slight increase of incidences for felony controlled substances that’s connected to vaping, because as you’re very aware of, Texas law requires us to handle vaping that way,” Adams said. “But I will say that (Temple ISD assistant superintendent of student services Eric Haugeberg) has worked very diligently.”
She noted how that increase was largely in response to a new mitigation strategy that was implemented at Temple High School.
“We’ve put vape detectors in our high schools and so that’s why we’ve had an increase of incidences, because we’re catching them when they’re choosing to do that,” Adams said. “We’ve also been very clear about us taking a no-tolerance approach to those things. Most importantly, counseling has really developed a lot of education and support and working with our students to talk about drug addiction and what vaping actually does to your body. So there’s been lots of education for students in that area. We’re really trying to attack it more on the preventative side.”
Return to normalcy
With more than two years having passed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Bell County, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott has repeatedly emphasized how one goal still remains above the rest.
“That to me is cementing normalcy,” Ott told the Telegram last month. “We’re already doing that in terms of coming to school every day, but I’m talking about (eliminating) the paradigms that have affected society in a way that the idea of in-person interactions is relaxed. It’s important for school to be the way we remember it.”
Residents can access the annual report online at bit.ly/3E6vJtk after clicking on “agenda” for the Monday meeting.