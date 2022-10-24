BELTON — Bell County extended its burn ban for another month Monday despite rain in the forecast.
The Commissioners Court unanimously voted to extend the burn ban until Monday, Nov. 28, or until it is lifted by the county, due to ongoing drought conditions in the area. The previous burn ban had been set to expire Monday at 10 a.m.
The ban will prohibit any outdoor burnings throughout the county in an effort to reduce grass fires.
Deputy Brian Gowan, with the Bell County Sherriff’s Department, updated Commissioners about the drought conditions in the county Monday in place of Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt who was undergoing training.
“Fire Marshal Mahlstedt also recommends leaving it in place, and extending it another month, unless weather supports rescinding it,” Gowan said.
Gowan said that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures moisture levels, fell slightly over the past week to 658 from 664 last Monday.
The index ranges from zero at the low end to 800 on the high end, with the state of Texas considering anything above 575 a drought.
Gowan said that Mahlstedt had contacted other local fire departments, with the fire chiefs expressing opposition to removing the ban at this time.
Bell County did see an expansion of drought conditions locally last week, according to a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday.
Bell County did see some worsening of drought conditions last week, according to a U.S. Drought Monitor map published Thursday.
On the map, Bell County was half covered by extreme drought, compared to being mostly under severe drought in previous weeks. Now, only the southern half of the county is under severe levels of drought.
Exceptional levels of drought, the highest levels recorded by the Drought Monitor, are still present in northwest Bell County.
The Texas Water Development Board reported Monday that the state last week saw improvement of drought condition to the west, while conditions in the east worsened. Overall, conditions across the state improved slightly.
A seasonal drought outlook for the United States shows West Texas expected to remain drought free through the end of January 2023 while the rest of the state is expected to remain, or fall into drought.
Water levels in the county’s two lakes have continued to fall along with the drought, according to the board. The board reported Monday that Lake Belton was 67.4% full, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 73.1% full.
The National Weather Service recorded .03 inches of rain on Monday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.