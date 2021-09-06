CAMERON — Bill Torrey, the Milam County District Attorney, has announced the following felony cases were recently resolved in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th Judicial District Court.
The cases are:
Abel Jehu Alzalde, 22, of Cameron, was sentenced to 17 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation on a first-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams with intent to deliver.
Rockerick Leu Stoglin, 47, of Davilla, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family member, a second- degree felony.
Tammy Lynn Henry, 42, of Cameron, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke her probation for a third-degree felony charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information – elderly.
Delmar Lee Parker, 52, of Cameron was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading “open” to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family member, a second-degree felony.
Ronnie Dale Walker, 54, of Rockdale was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to a state felony theft charge of less than $2,500 with prior convictions.
Logan Boyett, 22, of Cameron was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2, 500 fine and $180 restitution to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Jordan Oneal McKinnis, 22, of Killeen was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Gustavo Gutierrez, 23, of Cameron was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation including the successful completion of advanced anger management course and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. He was also placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault family violence–impede breathing/circulation.
Jayden Layne Cortez, 20, of Belton was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony of possession of controlled substance, 400 grams or more.
Amy Lynn Young, 38, of Milano was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2, 500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a third- degree felony, possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Tina Lynn Spillars, 39, of Cameron was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a state jail felony of possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jaquito Deon Thompson, 45, of Bryan was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation including the successful completion of theft aversion class, 93 days confinement in the Milam County Jail as a condition of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $42,739 in restitution to the victim after pleading guilty to theft, $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
Tristan Lee Cehand, 23, of Cameron was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram – drug free zone.
Kevin Alexsander Gutierrez, 20, of Rockdale was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brittany Nicole Lahood, 34, of Cameron was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a state jail felony, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Kevin Jermaine Jackson, 37, of Hearne was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony, attempted manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 4-400 grams.
Jamison Maurice Baines, 31, of Cameron was sentenced to 246 days in the Milam County Jail for a Class A misdemeanor, lesser included assault causing bodily injury – family member.
Michael Minix Jr., 36, of Port Arthur was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a state jail felony, lesser included possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Johnny Frank Jackson, 40, of Bryan was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony, tampering with evidence.
Jessica Ann Nieto, 38, of Rockdale was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation including the successful completion of Advanced Anger Management classes, no contact with the victim and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony, assault causing bodily injury family violence, with previous conviction.
Teresita Gabreilla Rosales, 40, of Round Rock was placed on two years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to DPS lab after pleading guilty to a state jail felony, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Tyreik Elias Emanuel Gilbert, 24, of Pflugerville was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and pay $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Victoria Elena Mildazis, 37, of Cameron was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke probation for an third-degree felony, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
CJ Deshaun Stocton, 23, of Cameron was sentenced to four years in a TDCJ prison at the conclusion of a contested hearing after pleading “not true” to a motion to revoke probation for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
James Elliott Shields, 21, of Cameron was sentenced to 10 years in a TDCJ prison after a presentence investigation and sentencing hearing for a motion to revoke probation for a third-degree felony, evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Shields had previously pled “true.” The Court agreed to consider “shock probation” in this matter.
Larry Morris Sandles Jr., 49, of Rockdale was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison after pleading “not true” to a motion to revoke probation for a third-degree felony, lesser included injury to a child. Special Prosecutor Kevin Capps handled the case.