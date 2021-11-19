BELTON — CASA of Bell and Coryell counties welcomed seven new child advocates during a ceremony at their office Thursday evening.
The new CASA advocates are Maile Clancy, James Lane, Megan Hill, Christa Stenzel, Stephanie Bradley, Emily Danielson, and Hana Owens.
Centex Child Protective Court Judge Christopher Cornish swore in the volunteers.
“You all will probably have the most contact with the child than anyone else involved in the court process,” he told the volunteers. “You have a really unique perspective. You’re only position is to advocate for what’s best for the child and to make sure those things don’t fall through the cracks that we forget about.”
This will be the first time Stenzel serves as a CASA advocate since she moved to Texas from Tennessee.
“I’ve always loved the program,” she said. “I’ve always admired the things that they can do and the amount of support they provide to children in foster care. Prior to moving to Texas, I worked in child welfare, and I never felt like I was to do everything that I wanted to do for the children. I knew it was my time to become a CASA advocate.”
She said it was essential to join since, as an advocate, she can do more to help the children going through the court system.
“You’re the only person in a child welfare case that is truly there looking for the child,” Stenzel said. “It’s solely someone who can focus on that one child.”
Clancy was adopted as a teen. She said that although she was never in foster care, she can relate to the struggles and needs of those in the system.
“It could happen to anyone,” she said. “We don’t pick who our parents are. We don’t pick our background. This is a great program where they can have a one-on-one connection with someone else and advocate for their needs. We can be the voice for these kids that don’t know what they need, especially if they’re going through trauma.”
CASA Executive Director Kevin Kyle said volunteers help children going through the court system as an advocate.
“CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate,” he said. “When a child gets pulled out of his home by CPS … they’re assigned to a court, and CPS is a representative. CPS workers might have 50 cases in one load. Our niche is that we assign one volunteer to one case.”
He said advocates meet with the children and create a bond while meeting with all other parties involved on behalf of the child.
“Our folks are the ones that meet with their teachers, doctors, therapists, just to make sure that the child is not forgotten,” said Kyle. “Most of the time, our CASA advocates are the most consistent voice that a child might hear.”
CASA currently serves almost 400 children in two courts in Bell County and one in Coryell County.
“The need in our area is probably higher than most other areas in the state,” said Kyle. “We got more than 2,000 children that need some type of representation. We’re always looking for that next person who wants to take the challenge and become an advocate.”
TO VOLUNTEER
Those wanting to volunteer with CASA of Bell and Coryell counties can call 254-774-1881 or email at casa@casabellcoryell.org.