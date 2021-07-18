As COVID-19 numbers tumbled, getting shots in hope of keeping the symptoms of the pandemic at bay have dropped as well.
With numbers of cases in Bell County increasing, many local health officials are calling on people who haven’t taken shots to slow the disease to do so.
Dr. Lizbeth Cahuayme-Zuniga of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, who studies infectious diseases, emphasized in a talk to the Temple Rotary Club this week the importance getting vaccinated, especially as the delta variant has led to a rise in cases nationally and is about half of all new cases.
“We are doing so well with vaccinations, and we don’t want to stop,” Cahuayme-Zuniga said. “We understand that everyone is tired and everyone wants to stop the pandemic, but we need to be realistic that there is going to be some uptick.”
Scott Snell, chief operating officer of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, said demand for vaccinations has lessened.
“We kind of have settled out; we have a much lower demand right now for the vaccine even though 40-45% of our community is still unvaccinated,” Snell said at the Rotary Club meeting. “The age (restriction) has dropped down to 12 years old, which has allowed more folks to get it. But we have enough supply, just right now we don’t have enough demand.”
Considering alternatives
Other doctors take a different perspective.
Dr. Shelley Cole, a Harker Heights physician who is the medical director of the active political organization America’s Frontline Doctors, said there are alternative treatments available for people who don’t want to get COVID-19 shots.
“We hear of more younger people being infected,” Cole said, noting, “They do very well. Their survival rate is over 99.99%.”
Cole urged anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 to get early treatment. Cole said Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine with zinc have been found to be safe and effective in keeping people from suffering serious symptoms in numerous studies.
Cole said the death rate does not justify giving vaccination to those under 50 and noted that reports of links to rare, but dangerous medical conditions associated with vaccination need to be taken into account. “Guillain-Barré syndrome and blood clots are significant, if not life-threatening, conditions,” she said of two conditions possibly linked to vaccinations. “Myocarditis/pericarditis (among young people getting shots) is real. The ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) meeting held recently confirmed this.”
Cole said the injuries from vaccines are not being looked at enough.
“The VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) reporting system (by a Harvard study) underreports adverse events by 90-99%,” she said.
Preventive care
However, new COVID-19 patients are telling medical staff they wish they had taken preventive action.
Cahuayme-Zuniga said getting a severe case of COVID-19 is not something anybody wants, with many of those arriving at the hospital telling her they wish they had gotten vaccinated.