Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds is on track to obtain his Texas peace officer license in November.
Reynolds, a veteran police administrator from Kansas, recently completed the completed the Texas Supplemental Peace Officer course and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement rules exam, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The chief is “currently studying for the final state of Texas exam,” Weems said. “He expects the process to be complete in November.”
Reynolds started work in Temple in June. He took over the police department from Deputy Police Chief Jim Tobin who led the department after former chief Floyd Mitchell left in October 2019.
Tobin, who handled the Temple Police Department’s response to the officer-involved shooting of Temple resident Michael Dean in December last year, recently retired, Weems said.
Reynolds, a U.S. Navy veteran, previously worked at the Olathe Police Department in Kansas, where he served as deputy chief of police-operations since 2016 and deputy chief of police-administration from 2014 to 2016.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers, who announced Reynolds’s hiring in May, said she thought the new police chief would be a good addition to the city and work well with the public.
“Shawn has a stellar record of law enforcement experience and a strong background in all areas of police operations,” Myers previously said. “Shawn is an engaging and visionary servant leader who is the perfect fit for our community.”
The chief will be sworn in as a Texas peace officer after he completes the licensing process, Weems said.