A jury trial is expected to start Monday for a homeless man accused of the 2018 killing of a mother and her son after repeatedly running them over in his truck while intoxicated.
Darrel Gene Holloway II, 61, of Temple, is charged with three counts of murder, all first-degree felonies. He is expected for a jury trial set for April 11 in the 27th Judicial District Court. Judge John Gauntt will preside.
Maria Marta Garza, 51, and Pedro Danny Garza, 33, died on March 2, 2018, on South First and West Avenue O.
Holloway was initially indicted on four counts, including murder, failure to stop and render aid, intoxicated manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Holloway remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $1.7 million, jail records showed.
A witness told a Temple Police officer that a pickup that revved its engine ran over someone. The witness saw a maroon truck, allegedly driven by Holloway, run over two people, back up, and run over each person twice before he rapidly drove away, an arrest affidavit said.
Former Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 David Barfield pronounced the mother and her son dead at the scene and issued the warrant for Holloway’s arrest.
About 20 minutes later, Holloway turned himself to the Temple Police Department, admitted his involvement, and told officers, “He’s dead,” the affidavit said.
Maria Garza died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and Pedro Garza died from blunt force injury. An autopsy report concluded the two deaths were homicides.