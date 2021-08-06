With the start of school on the horizon, Bell County churches, organizations and community members are aiming to help students gear up with the necessary school supplies for a successful education.
This weekend, events are scheduled in Temple and Belton on Saturday.
Mt. Zion Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church are partnering for a back-to-school with God event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
Children enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade, who attend, are eligible to receive a backpack filled with school supplies.
Free eye exams and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine also will be available to attendees.
“COVID-19 vaccines will be provided for free by the Mobile Vaccination Clinic during the back-to-school with God event … for those aged 12 and up,” Belton First United Methodist Church posted to its Facebook page. “Belton ISD school nurses will also have their own pop-up tent to give out information. We hope you’ll join us for this event.”
Meanwhile, Temple resident Aniyah Smith is scheduled to host a back-to-school bash of her own from noon to 4 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
Food, shoes, clothes, backpacks and prizes — donated by the Helping Hands Ministry of Belton and individual donors — will be available.
“There’s going to be a whole bunch of different families there,” Smith told the Telegram. “We’re also going to have some games, bean bag toss and a little dance battle with the kids.”
Smith said she was happy to assist her fellow students in being prepared for the upcoming school year, and is looking forward to meeting all who can attend.
“I’m 15 years old so it was a little stressful (planning it) but I ended up getting the hang of it,” she said. “This is for a good purpose.”