Some Bell County voting machines apparently don’t like Daylight Saving Time.
The county’s election issues, which delayed voting early Tuesday and led to a one-hour extension until 8 p.m., stemmed from electronic voting machines at eight locations failing to update because of the time change on Sunday, officials said.
“The machines were not synchronizing with the central computer because of the time change,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Wednesday. “They did not automatically update.”
Because those voting machines didn’t update, they could not log into the elections department secured computers. Election staffers were deployed to the eight locations to update the machines; in some cases, they coached poll workers by phone on how to update the voting machines.
“Our issues had nothing to do with ballots or tabulation,” Stafford said. “It was absolutely frustrating.”
Bell County’s election issues were widely reported on CNN and other media, leading to some conspiracy theory speculation on social media that something was nefarious in the county.
There wasn’t.
Bell County votes are recorded electronically but a paper ballot is printed for voters to double check their choices before they put the ballot in a ballot box.
Starting before sunrise, Stafford provided frequent updates Tuesday to the media on election issues. Stafford sent a news release out at 6:50 a.m. that said a few election workers “have discovered issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change.”
“This morning eight of Bell County’s 42 Voting Centers experienced synchronization issues with the check-in systems,” Bell County said in a news release. “This issue led to delays in the opening of those facilities and long waits for some voters. To ensure that every Bell County voter is given the opportunity to cast their ballot, the Bell County elections office has requested and been allowed to extend voting hours county-wide until 8 p.m.”
Desi Roberts, Bell County elections administrator, contacted the Texas Secretary of State’s office to make the request. At that time, in accordance with Texas Election Code (43.007(p)), Roberts was directed to ask County Attorney Jim Nichols to petition a district court judge to issue a court order instructing that polls remain open.
Nichols reportedly submitted his request around 1:30 p.m. to Judge Jack Jones, who filed the requested order.
As Bell County uses a Vote Center model, by which voters can use any county polling place regardless of their precinct, the order impacted not only the Vote Centers that experienced issues in the morning but all of the county’s 42 polling locations.
Those who were in line after 7 p.m. — just 330 people across the county — were allowed to cast provisional ballots.
Voter turnout
About 29,000 votes were cast in Bell County before 7 p.m. Tuesday. When added to the early vote turnout of 54,050, the total number of preliminary ballots will total about 83,000, a little more than one-third of the county’s 228,113 registered voters.
That compares to 86,516 votes cast from 196,688 registered voters in the last midterm election in 2018, which also featured a U.S. Senate race in Texas between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, who lost the governor’s race against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott during this election.
Results delayed
The computer issue in the morning did delay voting results on Tuesday night.
Early voting results were posted just after 8 p.m. Early ballots comprised about 69% of the total ballots cast in the county, Stafford said.
Results from 10 Voting Centers were posted at 9:47 p.m.
Within an hour, results from an additional 19 Voting Centers were posted.
Shortly after 11 p.m., results from another eight Voting Centers were posted.
“Ballots from more Voting Centers are being processed in batches as they arrive,” Stafford said in an update sent at 11:10 p.m. “While the traditional ballots are being tabulated, the provisional ballots cast between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. are being organized and prepped for tabulation after all the county’s traditional ballots have been counted.”
Nearly two hours later, all results were posted.
“At 1:18 a.m. the Bell County Elections Department posted the remaining preliminary results of Tuesday’s elections to its dashboard,” Stafford said in an update at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday morning. “The final ballot count is 87,885. These results reflect all regular and absentee ballots, as well as those provisional ballots cast between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.”
The unofficial election results will be reviewed and certified by the Ballot Review Board then the panel convenes on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Aside from the equipment issue, Bell elections ran efficiently on Tuesday, Stafford said.
“This was one of the smoothest elections that we’ve seen,” Stafford said, citing Roberts’ training of election workers.