Temple Police and school officials are investigating an incident in which a Lamar Middle School student reportedly was punched in the face by a classmate.
The assault against the student was reported at 6:31 p.m. Feb. 1 to the Temple Police Department, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The student told police he was walking in a school hallway about 1 p.m. when a bully began taunting him. The student “attempted to walk away and the suspect grabbed the victim and pushed the victim to the ground,” Arreguin said. “The victim got up and started to walk to the bottom of the stairs when the suspect punched the victim in the eye.”
The student told police he then fought back and struck the bully. A teacher then intervened and pulled the victim into her classroom, Arreguin said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott condemned bullying behavior at Temple Independent School District campuses.
“Temple ISD doesn’t condone any type of behavior associated with bullying,” Ott said. “We have developed a strong reputation for positive student interactions. As always, when identified those behaviors are corrected immediately and consequences delivered. The fact that we have lower than average case counts represent the standard of expectations students are held to when it comes to interacting with one another.”
Officers did not observe any injuries to the victim and emergency medical service was declined.
The mother of the bully told police her son had been bullied in the past, Arreguin said.
Another bullying incident involving the boy — this time, as the victim — as well as his sister occurred last month at a Temple park, Arreguin said. The two reported they were harassed and assaulted while playing basketball.