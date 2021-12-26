The Temple Community Clinic is on a decades-long mission to create a healthier public — an endeavor its medical professionals say is attainable by empowering its patients with accessibility.
The clinic — currently at 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive — serves more than 1,269 patients annually, offers cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work services. Clinic clients are individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and not eligible for government health programs.
In the past year, these patients generated 10,767 encounters with staff, according to the Temple Community Clinic.
“We delivered … over $5 million in community impact (during that time). $1 million of that impact was saved by enrolling patients in a prescription assistance program that allowed patients to secure their much-needed medications,” Sherri Woytek, Temple Community Clinic’s executive director, said.
Meanwhile, another $3.1 million of that $5 million in savings came from the Temple Community Clinic helping its patients avoid emergency rooms and hospital admissions.
However, Woytek and the Temple Community Clinic are prepared to further assist its patients with a planned facility at West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of an old Temple Fire & Rescue Station. The city of Temple recently conveyed that property to the Temple Community Clinic.
“Yeah, we do serve quite a few people … but there’s a whole lot more that we can reach,” Woytek said. “We’ve been in the same building since the beginning and we’re kind of bursting at the seams now.”
When the facility relocates, the Temple Community Clinic is projected to have between 11,000 and 13,000 square feet of total space under its new roof.
“We’re more than doubling our facility size, but the new building will also encompass our education and social work portions … which are enhancements that we’ve made over the past couple years,” Woytek said. “That accessibility is what’s going to make a big difference. There’s so many patients who need our services, that are obviously unaware that we’re here.”
But Jerry Haisler — an original board member and the incoming president for the Temple Community Clinic — emphasized how the facility’s current location on Curtis B. Elliot Drive was strategically selected.
“This location was pertinent to the population who we were trying to serve at that time,” he said. “But three decades later, the population has changed and our patients are from all over the city. Suddenly, we have patients on the east side, patients on the west side, patients in the industrial district and patients throughout the county. That’s the reason we pursued this.”
Temple Community Clinic anticipates having a rendering available of the planned facility by the end of January.
“We’re not quite at a dollar figure until they finish the design, but we’re getting close,” Woytek said.
Caring Ball fundraiser
The Caring Ball, an event that has benefitted the Temple Community Clinic for decades, also will return to the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Feb. 12 for its 29th celebration.
“Coming out of a very difficult year with many lingering challenges in the world of health care, we hope you will join us in extending your caring heart for this special night,” the clinic said in a letter to residents. “Temple Community Clinic has remained steadfast to our mission throughout the pandemic by providing quality medical services and health and wellness education; and we have plans to not only continue our efforts but to grow as we work to meet the needs in our community.”
Invitations will be sent the first week of January, and Woytek hopes both residents and businesses will consider committing to one of the Caring Ball’s five sponsorship packages: bronze, $1,500; silver, $3,000; gold, $5,000; platinum, $10,000; and presenting sponsor, $25,000.
“The Caring Ball has been around since the inception of the clinic, and is one of the best formal events in Temple,” Woytek said. “There’s a lot of pride behind what’s been invested over the past 30 years … and this is an opportunity for the community to see how that investment is doing.”
Nearly 55% of the community-based organization’s maintenance and operations budget, she added, stems from funds raised during the Caring Ball.
“It’s a substantial fundraiser for the clinic … so we hope that you can be a part of this event — whether through being a volunteer, making a donation or supporting us in some other kind of way,” Woytek said. “We hope folks partner with us to build a healthier community.”