BELTON — At publication time, Republican Michael Copeland was leading challenger AJ Torres for the Republican primary for Bell County Constable, Precinct 4.
On the Democrat ticket, Martha Dominguez had a big lead over challengers Calvin Brow and Louie Minor for the Democratic nomination.
As of 8:50 p.m., Copeland had received 2,789 total votes, or 63.81 percent, while Torres had received 1,582 total votes, or 36.19 percent.
Dominguez had received 3,823 total votes, or 65.33 percent, while Brow had received 1,034 votes (17.67 percent) and Minor had received 995 votes, good for 17 percent.
Copeland, 57, who currently serves as a deputy constable in Precinct 4, has 35 years experience in law enforcement and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License and Instructors License from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Dominguez, 45, is an Ellison High School graduate, also with more than 20 years experience in law enforcement. She has been with the Precinct 4 constable’s office since 2012.
Copeland held a private watch party Tuesday night with family.
“I’m overwhelmed with the turnout and the people that supported me,” Copeland said via phone.
The results will not change his work ethic at work as he moves toward November. Copeland said he will continue to show up and do his current job on a daily basis, but he said he is excited for November.
“I look forward to the challenge,” he said.
Dominguez also had a private watch party at a different location.
“I’m extremely grateful for everybody who did turn out to vote, and thank you very much,” she said.
Dominguez said she looks forward to November.
“We have to do this again in November and everybody has to turn out again,” Dominguez said.
A total of around 30 candidates milled about the Bell County Expo Center Tuesday night to observe the results as they came in.
Among those at the expo center was Torres.
“That’s one thing about elections, you know,” Torres said Tuesday night. “You put your best run into it, and the best person wins … and that’s who the people choose.”
The mood in the room was jovial, although some candidates nervously watched the board.
Isolated patches of applause rang out as early voting numbers were released. A hush fell over the crowd of candidates as final numbers poured in.
The winners on the Democratic and Republican sides will square off in the Nov. 3 general election to win the soon-to-be vacated seat.
Current incumbent Edd Melton III, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for an eighth term.