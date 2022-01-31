Belton ISD was recently recognized with an award of excellence in financial management by the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
Established in 2020, the award is given to Texas school districts, open-enrollment charter schools, and education service centers that demonstrate professional standards, best practices, and innovations in the area of financial management and reporting, according to a news release.
“On behalf of Belton ISD, we are very pleased to be recognized for our financial stewardship and transparency,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.
The award is based on financial accounting and reporting guidelines identified by the Texas Education Agency Financial Accountability System Resource Guide. Applicants must submit documents across 11 key areas, which are reviewed by a TASBO accounting subcommittee.
The district’s finance team will be honored on March 2 during the 2022 TASBO annual conference.