The attorney for Pfc Vanessa Guillen said in a press conference from Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning that the family of Guillen believes that the human remains that were found Tuesday near the Leon River were Guillen.
Natalie Khawam, the family's attorney, also said the family believes the suspect in the case killed himself early Wednesday morning in Killeen.
"We believe her remains were found, we believe the suspect killed himself," Khawam said. "We lost one of our own on our own base."
Mayra Guillen, Vanessa's sister, also spoke at the press conference.
"It takes a lot for me to be up here," she said. "I really can't speak on what my family is feeling right now ... Fort Hood is hiding something, they lied to us since day one."
The family of Guillen showed outrage during the press conference at how the investigation has been handled by Fort Hood.
"I want Fort Hood Army base to be shut down and for them to investigate every single one of them," Lupe Guillen, Vanessa's sister, said.
The family requested a congressional investigation and into how Fort Hood has handled the case and said they will not stop until they know the truth about everything.
Khawam also said that they believe the suspect that killed himself is the same man that allegedly sexually harassed Guillen in the shower on base.
"Women should not fear coming forward about sexual harassment," Khawam said. "Harassment leads to assault."
Mayra said that Fort Hood is covering something up and that she met the man that died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when she went to Fort Hood at the beginning of the investigation and he laughed in her face.
"Whoever is responsible has to pay. We demand a congressional investigation," Mayra said.
Khawam spoke on the legislation she and the family want to be passed to keep this from happening again.
"We would hope the legislation would create an independent organization that would handle cases individually," she said.
She also said there are potentially three suspects, two that are in custody and one that is dead.
A Fort Hood spokesman declined to comment on the press conference from the family.