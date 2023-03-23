Donovan Alsum

Temple Police arrested Killeen resident Donovan Alsum, 30, and transported him to the Bell County Jail. He was held on a pending third-degree felony charge and no bond had been set, jail records showed.

A Killeen man was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury in connection with a Temple’s first homicide of 2023.

