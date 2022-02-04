The Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show-Rodeo released a series of schedule updates on Friday with ongoing freezing conditions throughout Central Texas impacting travel for contestants.
Although “Ride Night” — a day where local students practice riding their horses at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton in preparation for competitions — on Friday was canceled, other impacted events were rescheduled.
Horse events for Saturday were rescheduled to Monday, speed exhibitor warm ups were rescheduled for 10 a.m. to Noon on Sunday, move in and practices for performance exhibitors was rescheduled to 4 p.m. on Sunday, fashion revue was rescheduled to 11 a.m. on Saturday and swine move in was rescheduled to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Clem’s Exhibitor BBQ and Dance also was rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Assembly Hall, according to the organization.
With a new schedule locked down, parents are eager to cheer on their children.
“For those of you that have been asking us when Hartley and Hazley are competing locally … here is your chance to come and watch them,” Kayla Baxley Clayton said in a Facebook post. “This Sunday is the Bell County Youth Fair Horse Speed Events. They will start at 1:30 p.m. in the Equine Center at the Bell County Expo Center. They are doing four events. Come help us cheer them on.”
The Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show-Rodeo will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions, and plans to announce any future weather updates online at agrilife.org/bellctyyouthfair.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we try to navigate this weather and keep everyone safe,” the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show said in a statement.
On Monday, the East Bell Youth Boosters — a nonprofit organization that has supported Rogers 4-H and Rogers FFA students with cash awards and scholarships since 1983 — called for its community’s assistance in supporting this year’s contestants.
“The lessons learned from 4-H and FFA projects go beyond the fair. They help shape the character and ethics of our future leaders and workforce,” East Bell Youth Boosters said in a Facebook post. “Youth from our rural area have gone on to realize their dreams of becoming teachers, nurses, physical therapists, managers, veterinarians, farmers, ranchers, and other careers that serve and impact their own communities. Let’s support these youth so they can achieve their dreams.”
East Bell Youth Boosters emphasized how partnering to purchase sale items at the Bell County Youth Fair & Livestock Show-Rodeo during the “Sale of Champions” on Saturday, Feb. 12, is one of the best ways to show support.
“If you are interested in helping recognize these hardworking and dedicated rural kids for their efforts, send a message or email us at ebyb1983@gmail.com,” East Bell Youth Boosters said.
The Expo is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.