MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — The city of Morgan’s Point Resort launched its free summer reading program Saturday morning at Mary Ruth Briggs Library, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
Megan Willahome read poems from her book, “Rainbow Crow.” Mayor Dennis Green chatted with the children about city government. He and his wife, Debbie, also talked about the U.S. flag and the Pledge of Allegiance. City councilman Shawn Knuckles told the children what the City Council does.
While introducing Willahome, Pam Robinson, library chairperson, asked the children if they knew what poetry is.
“Poetry is making a few stanzas … put in a row or two,” one of the little girls said.
Before reading any of her poems, Willahome said crows like sparkly things and are apt to take them.
“When my son was about your age, he had real small glasses,” she said.
He left them in the backyard and a crow picked them up and flew away, she said.
“So I checked out a book at my library about crows and found out that’s just what they do,” she said.
She wrote her poems from the crows’ perspective, she said.
“Crows do not go to school,” she said. “They’re not very nice birds. They like to steal and trick other animals.”
If crows did go to school, she said, they would just learn more tricks.
A dog named Rascal figured in one of her poems.
“He thinks he can be smarter than crows, but … ,” she said.
When the crows kept turning the tables on Rascal, she had the children repeat the refrain: “Poor dog.”
She ended the poem by saying: “Dear Rascal, leave the crows alone. It’s for the best. Go chase a chicken instead.”
Willahome said crows can imitate the sounds that other animals make, such as a dog barking. She’s heard they can imitate door bells, she said. They can imitate sounds, but can’t talk like a parrot, she said.
She read the children a poem about Noah’s ark. Noah sent out two birds, she said, a raven that never came back and a dove that brought him an olive leaf. What would have happened if Noah had sent a crow, she asked.
“If he’d sent a crow, that crafty bird so sly and wily, would have returned with poison ivy,” her poem went.
Robinson encouraged the children to enter a water coloring contest. The best work will be rewarded on the last day of the summer reading program. The last three sessions will run 10 a.m. to noon July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.
While the mayor and his wife were talking about the U.S. flag, all of the children knew how many stars it has and what they represent. They also knew how many stripes it has. Debbie Green had to tell them the stripes stood for the original 13 colonies, which led her into what colonies were. She also asked them what “allegiance” means, and agreed with the little girl who said it means “loyalty.”
“What is freedom?” Debbie Green then asked, but couldn’t get a definite answer.