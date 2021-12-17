BELTON — Parents and their children gathered alongside Nolan Creek to catch newly released rainbow trout during the city of Belton’s Family Fishin’ and Fun event on Friday.
“We released over 700 rainbow trout here,” Belton Parks and Recreation Department Coordinator Manuel Zapata said. “It gives people the opportunity to come out here and enjoy the area.”
All fishing license requirements were waived during the event. Zapata walked around giving out free bait and advice to anyone new to the hobby.
“I’d say that over 100 people have come and gone,” he said. “This is one of my favorite events. I love to see people come out here for the first time, trying something new or learning.”
Abel Alvarado kept a watchful eye on his young children as he taught them how to cast a line.
“Julie is 6, and Jason is 9,” he said. “I’ve taken them out once before, but this is the first time taking them by myself. I love to fish. My dad took me when I was a kid. Then I would go by myself after school. I didn’t have the best equipment back then. I would use a hook, a string, and a can, and I got hooked.”
Megan Mirror loves to fish. She said that growing up in the state allowed her to learn all matters of outdoor activities. She added that her duty was to pass those skills to her two young daughters Aleena, 8, and Sabriah, 9.
“She caught a leaf,” said Mirror as she stopped to take a photo of her daughter’s accomplishment. “I’m a ‘Texas girl.’ As you grow up, you learn these things — how to bait a hook and all that — and they’re learning those things, too. If we (catch a small fish), I’ll teach them how to release it; how to unhook the fish without killing it.”
Chris White brought his 4-year-old son Thomas to fish for the first time after moving to the area from the East Coast.
“We came from Florida, and the water started getting kind of bad, so we quit fishing there,” he said. “I figured I would get him out here in the fresh water. He thought they would jump right on. He doesn’t understand patience yet.”
Katie Jones and her son Talon are new to the area and like to enjoy the bodies of water available to them.
“We go to Lake Belton out here to try to catch bass,” she said. “The last years or so, we’ve been getting more into it. I’m trying to get my son to learn a good thing how to do. Give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for life.”
Another fishing event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nolan Creek on Dec. 29.