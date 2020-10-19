BELTON — About five weeks after the resignation of its previous public information officer, the Bell County Commissioners Court has now filled the position.
Former University of Mary-Hardin Baylor spokesman James Stafford was hired for the position Monday morning during the Bell County Commissioners Court's workshop. Stafford has worked as the spokesman for the university for the past nine years.
Stafford said he and his family have lived in Belton for the past 13 years and is very excited to start work for the county.
Stafford takes over the position from Alex Reich who resigned from the position, after less than a week, on Sept. 3.