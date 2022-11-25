Temple College’s Adult Education and Literacy program has scholarships available for training and certification for certified medical assistants, food service management, electrocardiography technicians, pharmacy technicians and phlebotomy technicians.
Registration is open now until slots are filled, the institution said in a news release.
“Select individuals who meet requirements will receive a scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and certification testing fees,” according to a Temple College news release. “Upon completion, graduates will participate in a job fair with prospective employers.”
Clinical medical assistants carry out procedures, care for patients, perform basic lab tests and administer medications, the school said. They work in health care facilities, including hospitals, long‐term care facilities, home health agencies, community health clinics, hospices and physicians’ offices.
Electrocardiography technicians also work in hospitals, physician offices and other health facilities, and are key members of the medical team. Duties of a EKG technician include conducting electrocardiogram testing, preparing patients for various cardiovascular test, checking quality of recorded data, reporting findings to the attending physician and maintaining cardiography equipment in good working order.
Pharmacy technicians are health care providers who perform pharmacy-related functions, generally working under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist. Pharmacy technicians help a pharmacist package or mix prescriptions, maintain client records, refer clients to the pharmacist for counseling, assist with inventory control and purchasing, as well as collect payments and coordinate billing, the school said.
Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, physician offices and other health facilities, and are an important member of the clinical laboratory team. Duties of a phlebotomy technician may include drawing blood, preparing specimens for storage or testing, assembling equipment and verifying patients’ records. A phlebotomist may also conduct patient interviews and screen donors at a blood bank.
The courses will be offered through Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education Division. Those who are selected for the program receive additional training in adult basic education contextualized to fit their core field, soft skills and workforce preparation training, the release said.