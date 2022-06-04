BELTON — Dozens of youths felt the pressure of competition this week as they competed among their peers in the Texas Junior Angus Association at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“You have to go out there with you game face on,” explained Bethany Blackwell, 15, about the competition. “You have to show the judges that you want to be here and you have the best heifer in the ring.”
Blackwell, from Iowa Park, said it isn’t just about showing up, it takes a lot of time and patience to train a heifer. She said it usually take about a year to prepare for a competition, which involves figuring out what the heifer likes, while she figures out what the trainer likes.
Colter Pohlman, vice-president for the Texas Junior Angus Association, said the competition teaches the youths personal responsibility and time management skills. Depending on the competitor and the number of cattle they are training, it could take upwards of 20 or more hours each week, on top of school work.
“It takes a lot of patience,” Kylie Alexander, 12, said.
The Brazoria native compared it to school because, in order to do well, one needs to do their homework. In the case of these youths, their homework is an animal weighing several hundred pounds.
“You have to take your time and work with her,” she added.
While some juniors were busy preparing their cattle to show, which involved applying oil and blow drying their fur so that it looks soft, shiny and fluffy, others prepared for other events.
Jacob Smith, who competed in the association for 12 years, said there is an event for everyone, no matter their strengths. He said the competition is good for extroverts and introverts because of the multitude of events — there is something for everyone. He also said the competition helps shy youths come of their shell a little because of the types of ice-breakers involved.
Smith said his favorite part of the competition is when the youths have to prepare a “sell” speech, which involves them promoting their cattle for the highest bidder.
“To see the kids be proud of what they’ve done is a big deal,” Smith added. “They should be proud of themselves.”