A Belton man is in critical condition in a Bryan hospital after a fatal three-vehicle crash Monday near Navasota.
Peter Klabnik, 30, of Belton, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said.
A 42-year-old Houston woman, Rhoda Nimako, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.
Ruiz said a preliminary investigation showed that at about 8:50 a.m. Monday a 2015 Nissan Versa, driven by Nimako, was driving west on the eastbound lane on State Highway 105 near County Road 410. The vehicle sideswiped a Ford F-250 and then hit a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Klabnik head on, prompting it to roll over.
The 19-year-old driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.
The Grimes County Sherriff’s Department and Navasota Fire Department assisted with the investigation.
Ruiz said DPS is still investigating the incident.