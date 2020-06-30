As the July 4 holiday approaches, local fireworks stands are open and selling fireworks.
Scott Wetzel is running the Mr. W Fireworks stand on FM 2484 just south of Killeen. He opened the fireworks stand Thursday.
“Sales have been fairly steady, it was a little slow at first but it’s slowly picking up,” Wetzel said.
He said sales normally increase closer to July 4.
“Usually it’s pretty slow at first, but within the last three days it really starts picking up. That’s when everybody starts to come out,” Wetzel said.
The stand will be open until midnight July 4, according to Wetzel.
Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Killeen and other local cities. Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of Bell County.
There is not currently a burn ban in place for Bell County. The county’s fire marshal, Chris Mahlstedt, provided a list of firework rules and safety:
- Follow the law. It is illegal to sell, possess, or discharge fireworks within city limits.
- Always read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.
- Never light multiple fireworks at one time.
- Do not shoot fireworks in or into areas of dry grass.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Do not point fireworks at vehicles, homes, buildings or people.
- Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.
- Have a water source or fire extinguisher close by.
- Soak all unexploded “duds” in a bucket of water for 24 hours before discarding in the trash.
- Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind.
- Be considerate of pets, they become easily frightened by the explosions.