Three Temple Daily Telegram journalists were among seven media representatives honored Monday night by Temple Independent School District trustees.
The school board named City Editor Eric E. Garcia, reporter Joel Valley and freelance photographer Nan Dickson to the Texas Association of School Boards’ 2021 Media Honor Roll.
Trustees also honored broadcast journalists, including Maria Aquilera of Temple-based KCEN-TV; and Paige Ellenberger, Leigha McNeil and Vincent Winter of KXXV-TV, based in Waco.
The TASB program recognizes reporters from Texas newspapers, online publications, radio and television stations statewide for fair, accurate and balanced reporting of public schools.
Among the criteria for district selection includes getting to know the district superintendent, school board and the district’s mission and goals; provide fair, accurate and balanced coverage; provide positive news about schools, visits the schools; and maintain a policy of no surprises by working with school officials on coverage.
TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said his interactions with local media have made him a better leader.
“I’ve learned so much the value of working with the media,” he said.