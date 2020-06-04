Bell County Judge David Blackburn is open to considering another person to fill a vacant justice of the peace seat — only if they meet qualifications set by the Commissioners Court.
Blackburn’s statement comes after Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie criticized the commissioners for considering returning former Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin to his old position — a move supported by Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver, a Killeen Democrat.
“The pushback can be explained, though,” Driver said Monday, responding to Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann pointing out there could be some opposition to a possible Potvin appointment.
Blackburn and Driver-Moultrie gave their thoughts on the appointment through email this week.
The commissioners discussed considering Potvin, a Killeen Republican, for the seat during a workshop meeting Monday. The seat is vacant after Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters resigned May 22. The commissioners previously appointed Peters to replace ousted JP Claudia Brown, also a Killeen Democrat.
They are expected to consider the justice of the peace appointment next week.
“The idea of moving forward with the recommendation is not showing transparency and fairness to the voters of Bell County,” Driver-Moultrie said in her news release dated Tuesday.
The Texas Constitution does not outline an appointment process commissioners courts, which have the power to fill vacant elected county positions, must follow. Appointees must only meet constitutional eligibility requirements for the position. Commissioners can add their own qualifications, though.
The Commissioners Court had agreed that whomever they appointed to the Precinct 4, Place 1, JP seat would need to be experienced so a backlog of cases could be winnowed down. Additionally, they wanted someone who would serve as a mentor to either Republican Michael Keefe or Democrat Gregory Johnson, who are seeking the seat in the Nov. 3 election.
“Given the current workload that exists in the precinct, the workload anticipated over the next few months, and the fact that the person would only have the position for a few months, there was a consensus that we needed someone who could step into the position on ‘day one’ and begin working,” Blackburn told Driver-Moultrie in an email.
Chris Rosenberg, the Bell County Democratic Party chairman, said she agreed with the Killeen NAACP president’s sentiments. Rosenberg added, “the previous process was fair, thorough and equitable, and should be followed again.”
After a jury decided to strip Brown of her position, the Commissioners Court agreed to name a Democrat to the justice of the peace seat. The Bell County Democrats sought applications and submitted four candidates for the spot.
That process is unlikely to happen again.
“I’ll throw it out there: I do not want to go through the (same) process (as) last time — terrible process, in my opinion. I would not support that,” Blackburn said at the Monday afternoon discussion. “I think whatever process we go through, it needs to be as expeditious as possible. Because if it drags on for a month or two or three, we lose effectiveness of what we’re trying to do, which is get somebody in there who can help right now and get to work.”
Potvin meets the constitutional eligibility requirements, plus meets the additional qualifications set by the Commissioners Court. Only three commissioners — a majority vote — are required to appoint the new JP.
Monique Brand of FME News Service contributed to this report.