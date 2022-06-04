SALADO — Crouching down in the Texas heat, Mike Glover excavated a clump of dirt as he looked for any traces of metal.
Glover, a local metal detector hobbyist, repeated this series of actions many times last month along with his partner Randy Savell. The duo searched for any metal trinkets hidden just below the surface of a South Bell County home’s yard.
The home is part of the South Shore subdivision, one of many buildings hit by the Cedar Valley tornado in April.
After the tornado, Glover’s hobbyist group Lost and Found It has worked for free to help those affected find their lost possessions.
“That is our payment, just seeing that joy on somebody’s face,” Glover said.
Glover said he started his group last year, prior to the tornado, after helping a man in Andice find a ring he lost. He started to work with others, such as Savell, a connection made through the Longhorn Diggers of Central Texas club.
Since then, Glover and his fellow hobbyists worked to recover lost items, locate property corners for home owners and enjoy regular searches for artifacts when not helping others.
Since the storm, the group has focused mainly on searching through the South Shore yard and areas near Cedar Valley where the tornado hit.
Glover and Savell said their main goal at the South Shore home was to help find the owner’s wedding ring she lost in the tornado.
While both men have found many items at the property, they said they had yet to recover the ring. In their search, the duo has uncovered many pieces of costume jewelry, coins and bits of metal on top of other items.
The EF-3 tornado carved a destructive path through southern Bell County, injuring 25 and damaging dozens of homes, businesses and churches.
After the tornado, Glover said metal objects were easy to find and occasionally would not even be buried beneath the ground.
As the duo gathered more trinkets, finding anything significant became harder to do. Items have been pushed up to a couple inches below the ground due to the force of the tornado and the heavy machinery used to clean up the area.
“We have cleaned everything out, pretty much, that has been on the surface,” Glover said. “Now everything is just below the surface and you can’t physically see it.”
The two said they do look forward to any rainfall that could help when revisiting sites since it can clear away some dirt and make the search easier.
Savell said the reality of metal detecting is that you will never find everything no matter how much you look.
Savell also pointed out that, while the duo knows that nearby properties might have items from the house they were working at, getting permission from land owners was important.
Without permission to metal detect on a property, Savell said taking any finds could be seen as a form of looting.
Despite the challenge, the pair said they plan to keep canvassing the backyard, and other nearby areas where they have received permission to look, until they find the owner’s wedding ring or can no longer find anything.
Despite the conditions items are found in, the duo digs up objects of sentimental value to the owner, Savell said.
One such item, he said, was a damaged watch that looked like it belonged to a child. After digging up the watch, he said he originally thought it was trash but kept it anyways.
Later, Savell said the property owner identified the watch as the first one her mother gave her when she was young.
Reactions such as this prompted Glover and Savell to keep everything they dig up and not throw anything away.
“Most of these people think everything is lost forever,” Glover said. “Then we will pull that one thing out that means so much to them.”