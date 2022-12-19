Children with special needs all across the state soon will get a place where they can relax and have fun next summer.
Glen Elder, executive director for the Beloved and Beyond summer camp, announced that his organization now has a permanent space where those with special needs can come and do activities.
The nine-week-long summer camp will located east of Rosebud, near the Brazos River, after two years of renting camps across the state. Each week will see 56 campers be joined by at least one partnered volunteer for a variety of traditional activities.
Elder said the new, permanent space is a great opportunity for his organization and the children he aims to help.
“It is hard to find camps to rent in the summer and then it is taxing on our summer staff to move constantly. I think I drove 1,500 miles last summer,” Elder said. “So I had a dear friend who had ran this camp … for the last 15 years and decided to shut down when COVID hit. It couldn’t be more perfect for us, it is in the middle of nowhere but at the same time it is in the middle of everywhere.”
As a father of five children, two of which have special needs, Elder said he feels like God called him to work with these children and provide this type of camp.
Elder said he went to many summer camps when he was a child and always hoped to become a camp director. His organization, which he started two years ago, is a merging of his two callings.
The camp, Elder said, will include activities such as canoeing, paddle boating, fishing, zip lines, high ropes, rock climbing, a giant swing, arts and crafts, music and a silent disco space.
Elder estimated there are at least 500,000 people with special needs within a two-hour drive from the new camp.
“I grew up going to camp most of my life and any of those camp would not let our campers go,” Elder said.
Elder said that dealing with campers with special needs does require additional care and supervision, which is why Beloved and Beyond will have about 110 volunteers per session.
Each camper will have at least one personal buddy during the session to help them with whatever they need. These volunteers will be local high school- or college-age students.
Another goal for the camp has more to do with the parents of these children with special needs.
Elder said it was important for him to give these parents a break from their children, which can be more demanding than others at times.
“That is one of our goals, respite for parents,” Elder said. “For many of them it is their only break for the whole year. Especially for kids that need caregiving roles, where you are feeding them and changing them, they definitely need to get away and be a couple to save marriages.”
Elder said he hopes to continue expanding his camp in the future, with the next camp in 2024 having enough capacity for 70 campers per week.
This additional space will be needed as Elder said the organization already has filled up half its space for next summer in the one month registration has been open.