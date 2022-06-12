Bell County Commissioners on Monday will consider the appointment of a new justice of the peace for Precinct 3, Place 2 after the planned retirement of GW Ivey.
Larry Wilkey, a retired Temple Police Department sergeant who once commanded the Violent Crimes Squad, will be considered for the months-long appointment of Ivey’s unexpired term, according to the Commissioners Court agenda. Wilkey won the Republican nomination for the Temple-based JP seat in the March 1 primary and is unopposed in the November general election.
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday morning at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
The court will be “accepting Judge Ivey’s formal notice of resignation as Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2 effective June 24, 2022,” according to the meeting agenda.
Afterward, commissioners will consider the appointment of Wilkey for the unexpired term vacated as a result of Ivey’s retirement, the agenda item said. The court also will consider approval for the official bond for Wilkey as a county JP.
Wilkey, a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce, has emphasized his lengthy police experience as a candidate. He once served as president of the Temple Police Association.
“It will be my honor to continue serving in a different capacity if elected by the voters in Precinct 3,” Wilkey said in a news release. “The citizens are collectively the CEO who decides who sits in the chair of this justice court. I stress I will bring my law enforcement experience, education, and ethics to serve an office that demands these standards.”
During his time at the Temple Police Department, Wilkey served as a team leader for the SWAT Crisis Negotiations Team and the coordinator of the Critical Incident Stress Management/Peer Support Team.
He’s also saved lives.
Flooding rescue
In September 2014, Wilkey and Temple Police Sgt. Sean Childress, among others, were credited with saving a girl swept away in torrential flood waters that inundated a creek.
The girl, screaming for help, managed to grab onto a tree branch and hold on until officers arrived to pull her out, the Telegram previously reported.
“The water was rushing very fast and the bank was steep. Sean stepped in and came in the water with me and we made a three-person chain, but I still could not reach the little girl,” Wilkey wrote in a personal account of the incident cited in a Telegram article.
Across the creek, Wilkey saw Cpl. Mac Fairey, now a Temple deputy chief, with a rope trying to get to the girl while other officers had him tethered.
“I saw the girl get quiet and she let go with one hand. At that point I knew she was losing strength and if she let go she may disappear in the muddy water,” Wilkey wrote.
At that point Wilkey let go of Childress and depended upon some small trees that kept him from going downstream with the flow of the water. He made it to the girl, grabbed her wrist and pulled her to him. In turn, Childress pulled Wilkey to him while Daniel Lawrence pulled on Childress. The little girl was carried to the bank and Fairey arrived there at about the same time, according to the account.
“We high-fived and took a few seconds to get our breath and climb out,” Wilkey said.
“The Lord was watching over everyone involved.”
Learning the JP job
Wilkey said his law enforcement background allows him to be both knowledgeable and impartial regarding any potential cases he might see in the JP office, located at the Bell County Temple Annex at 205 E. Central Ave.
Wilkey told the Telegram he knows there is a lot to learn about the job, with JPs having to go through training, but is confident he can pick up things quickly.
“I am trainable,” Wilkey said. “I can learn and learn fast.”