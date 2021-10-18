Dispose of household waste at a collection event this Saturday.
The city of Temple’s Solid Waste Division will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event, where residents can bring their household hazardous waste for proper disposal.
The drive-through event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3210 E. Ave. H in Temple.
“We feel it’s important to provide a way for the community to discard items that can’t be thrown away in a regular garbage container,” Justin Brantley, Temple director of solid waste, said in a news release. “Hosting this event is also a great way to protect the environment and continue to make the city a better place to call home.”
Items collected at the event include old paints, fertilizers, flammables, pesticides, batteries, technology, unused or expired prescription drugs, and other items that are not commonly accepted in curbside garbage and recycling.
The city will also collect tires 17 inches or less, with the first eight accepted for free.
Additional tires are collected at $3 per tire. Tires 18 to 22 inches are collected at $5 per tire. Tires 23 inches or more are collected at $10 per tire.
The event is open to the public.