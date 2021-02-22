A variety of local entities distributed food and water to area neighborhoods on Monday with many residents still impacted by last week’s record-breaking winter weather.
Emily Parks, a city of Temple spokeswoman, said supplies were distributed to five Temple-area locations: Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St.; Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J; Central County Services, 322 S. 22nd St.; Canyon Creek Townhomes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive; and the Village at Meadowbend, 2787 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“Food and water distribution is intended for families and individuals, who reside in these neighborhoods and are unable to travel to other pickup locations,” Parks said in a news release. “Resources will be distributed by (Temple Independent School District) buses.”
Terris Goodwin, Wake Up Temple’s founder, helped spearhead the distribution at the Village at Meadowbend — an apartment complex she said is without water “indefinitely.”
“My organization has been helping coordinate the city of Temple’s drop-off at the Village at Meadowbend … so we’re coordinating water, food and showers for them,” she said.
Goodwin told the Telegram that it was great to be part of the combined efforts across Temple.
“It is just a really beautiful example of everyone coming together,” she said. “I’ve had businesses donate 200 containers for us to get clean water with … that we transported back to the community.”
In addition to this water initiative for Meadowbend residents, Parks noted that water will be available at two of Temple Fire & Rescue’s facilities: Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St., and Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Ave. H.
Residents can receive bottled water, which will be distributed while supplies last, at these locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, she said.
CTLC food distribution
Churches Touching Lives for Christ — 702 W. Ave. G in Temple — also distributed food on Monday, and the organization’s director, Chris Ballard, said it was exciting to be back in action.
“We are blessed. We didn’t know we were going to open (on Monday) until late yesterday afternoon,” she said. “We contacted some churches, and they have been so generous in their outpouring of community support. We’re very, very grateful.
Ballard said Churches Touching Lives for Christ, an “ecumenical organization” of more than 30 local churches, has an abundance of food for residents in need.
“We have food for the community,” she said. “We have plenty of meat, dry goods, basic necessities ... and just a variety of groceries. We’re just thrilled and we’re open tomorrow for normal distribution from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
Ballard said volunteers are welcome to join Churches Touching Lives for Christ’s efforts on Tuesday “all the way up till 4 o’clock.”
“If someone’s interested in being a volunteer, they can come to our back door,” she said. “They can come in and say, ‘Hey, we’re here to help.’” There’s always a job for someone at Churches Touching Lives for Christ ... whether it’s bagging or sorting groceries, there’s always a job here.”
WIC BENEFITS
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — a U.S. Department of Agriculture initiative commonly referred to as “WIC” — will provide replacement benefits to residents that had food lost during last week’s winter storm, a local health official said.
“Clients are reporting lost food due to power outages or damaged food from pipes bursting and flooding homes or apartments,” WIC Director Nikki Morrow said in a news release. “If you need replacement benefits, contact your local Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove or Fort Hood WIC office during the month of February.”