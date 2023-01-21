'The Catch'

San Fran 49ers Dwight Clark (#87) catches the winning touchdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982. The photo by Walter Iooss Jr. was one of many famous pictures the Sports Illustrated photographer, who was born in Temple, took over a career that Christie's Auction House described as the greatest sports photographer of all time.

 Walter Iooss Jr.

In the eyes of many young men, Temple native Walter Iooss had the perfect job — photographing the world’s top models for Sports Illustrated’s famous swimsuit issues and capturing images of sports heroes at Olympics, World Series and Super Bowls.