The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted burglary last week.
On Dec. 13, at about 6:13 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 700 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Once at the scene, according to a news release from the city of Temple, officers spoke to the reporting party, who told them an unknown male approached the home, knocked on the door, and tried to push a male who opened the door back into the house.
The suspect was chased away by the man, and police could not locate him.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.