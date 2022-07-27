A $10 million civil rights lawsuit against the city of Temple alleging that a former officer’s illegal actions lead to death of Michael Dean in 2019 was stopped in a federal court this week pending the criminal prosecution of Carmen DeCruz, the man charged in the officer-related fatal shooting.
“It is therefore ordered that this case is stayed until defendant DeCruz criminal prosecution, including any appeal, has concluded,” Federal Judge Derek Gilliand wrote in an order to stay. “Defendant is further ordered to file a status report within seven days of the conclusion of the criminal prosecution.”
The federal lawsuit — filed in November 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division — names Tosheena Dean, sister and administrator of Michael Dean’s estate, as the plaintiff.
The suit, which seeks $10 million in damages, names the city of Temple and DeCruz as defendants. The suit also cites former interim Police Chief Jim Tobin, Temple Mayor Tim Davis and members of the Temple City Council — Jessica Walker, Judy Morales, Susan Long and Wendell Williams — but they are not listed as defendants.
“Plaintiff brings wrongful death claims on behalf of Mr. Dean’s children,” the lawsuit said. The complaint lists the initials of Dean’s three children.
A city of Temple spokeswoman said Wednesday that the city could not provide a comment on the lawsuit while the matter is in court. “The city of Temple is not commenting on media inquiries regarding this matter during the pending litigation,” spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
Nowlin did not answer Telegram questions about the type of use of deadly force training available for officers or any policy changes about interactions on traffic stops since Dean’s death.
The city still has not released videos related to the shooting despite many public calls to do so since 2019.
DeCruz — a former officer with the Temple Police Department who has been out on an $80,000 bond since March 2020 — was supposed to face a jury trial for a manslaughter charge on Monday.
Instead, his case was pushed back six months to Jan. 23, due to discovery issues, according to Bell County district court records.
Philadelphia-based civil rights law firm McEldrew Young Purtell Merritt and Austin-based firm Amini & Connant, LLP, are listed as attorneys for Tosheena Dean.
The city of Temple, the complaint said, violated Michael Dean’s civil rights and caused his death by not correctly training DeCruz.
“Plaintiff alleges that the city of Temple, Texas, failed to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel, or otherwise properly equip and control officers, including those the city knew or should have known to engage in the use of excessive force and/or deadly force,” the complaint said.
It is further alleged in the complaint that Tobin, Davis and the City Council as “policymakers for the city of Temple were aware of the failures of the city and that these failures would result in the violation of constitutional rights of inhabitants, but failed to take any steps to rectify those failures.”
These actions caused unwarranted and excruciating physical and mental anguish and death for Dean and his family, the complaint said.
The Temple Police Department, the complaint alleges, has a history of failing to address the continued use of excessive force against black people.
“In Feb. 2016, the city recognized its prior failures and implemented a new policy designed to take ‘appropriate corrective action’ against officers who have engaged in racial profiling,” the complaint said. “Notably in 2018, black individuals represented only 37% of all arrests but over 58% of all use-of-force incidents by Temple Police Officers.”
Michael Dean’s death
The lawsuit stems from DeCruz’s Dec. 9, 2019, encounter with Dean during a traffic stop in Temple.
“The vehicle did not stop immediately, and Officer DeCruz pursued the vehicle,” an affidavit for DeCruz’s arrest said. “The vehicle approached the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363.”
Once the vehicle stopped, bodycam video described in the affidavit showed DeCruz blocked off the car, approached it with his police-issue gun drawn, and ordered Dean to turn off the vehicle and hand the keys over.
“Officer DeCruz is seen reaching into the vehicle … with his left hand while holding his duty issued firearm, a handgun, on his right hand,” the affidavit said. “Officer DeCruz had the handgun pointed at Dean with his finger on the trigger. Affiant observed on the video that Officer DeCruz pulled on the keys with his left hand and his right hand also pulls backwards, causing the handgun to fire, striking Michael Dean in the head.”
Michael Dean had no weapon when he was killed.
An internal investigation into DeCruz’s use of force ended on Feb. 18, 2020, when he resigned from the department.
No results of the investigation were released to the public. However, City Manager Brynn Myers previously told the Telegram in an interview that DeCruz violated at least three department policies determined through the internal investigation.
Lawsuit allegations
Tosheena Dean, in the suit, claims “all available damages under the Texas Wrongful Death Statue for financial contributions and the loss of future services, support, society, comfort, affection, guidance, tutelage and contributions and the plaintiff’s decedent.”
Count II of the complaint alleges DeCruz may argue that his actions were accidental, the suit said.
“Plaintiff would show that defendant DeCruz acted in an outrageous and conscious-shocking manner when he pointed his firearm at Mr. Dean’s head and caused it to discharge, killing him,” the complaint said. “The reckless and outrageous conduct by defendant DeCruz was not reasonable or justified, nor was it necessary under any circumstances.”
It is further alleged in the complaint that DeCruz’s actions denied Dean’s due process rights guaranteed under the Fourth Amendment.
“Defendant DeCruz embarked on a … course of conduct that caused Mr. Dean to suffer extreme and severe mental and emotional distress, anxiety, terror, agony, and ultimately death,” the complaint said. “Plaintiff demands judgment in her favor … in an amount in excess of $10 million.”