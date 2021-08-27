A Temple woman is jailed after she allegedly attacked a man at his home last month.
Estella Dosson Edwards, 57, remained in the Bell County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Her bond is set at $100,000, records showed.
On July 7, a Temple man reported that he was sitting in a chair on his front porch in the 200 block of South 12th Street when Edwards approached the house and opened the front door.
The man told her to shut the door as she went inside and she cursed at him, according to arrest affidavit.
When Edwards came outside, she stabbed the man in the back of the hand and elbow.
Officers called to the home noticed two small stab wounds.
Edwards was located in the parking lot of the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple. After giving consent to search her belongings, officers found a knife with a pink handle and a multitool with the blade extended.
“Officers noted that the blade of the silver Gerber brand multitool had what appeared to be blood,” the affidavit said.
Injury to elderly
A Temple man is charged with a third-degree felony after he allegedly injured an elderly person.
Jarvis Ray Bowers, 23, remained in the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of a $10,000 bond, records showed.
An arrest affidavit said that Bowers intentionally and knowingly caused an injury to a woman, age 65 or older, by striking her.
Deadly conduct
A Temple man is charged with deadly conduct after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of another person.
Darryl Marcus Morrison, 30, faces a third-degree felony charge after he allegedly fired at a man on May 14 because of a conflict regarding a woman.
A witness and a surveillance video showed a man identified as Morrison pointing an object at the road, an arrest affidavit said.
Morrison, also charged with misdemeanor assault, was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
Drug charge
A Belton woman is charged with a state jail felony after she was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.
Teresa Florene Chardt, 52, was in the Bell County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram.
On Aug. 4, Belton police officers patrolling on West Holland Road “were forced to brake when a motor vehicle failed to yield the right of way and pulled in front of the officers’ unit,” an arrest affidavit said.
Chardt was pulled over and underwent sobriety tests that did not yield enough clues to charge her with driving while intoxicated.
During a search, police found a clear plastic bag in a cigarette pack that appeared to contain methamphetamine, which field tested positive for the drug and weighed .81 grams.
Chardt “stated the methamphetamine was hers and she had forgotten it was there,” the affidavit said.