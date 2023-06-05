Classes just ended but officials in the Temple and Belton school districts are gearing up for the 2023-24 school year by hosting a job fair for all positions.
The fair will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday at the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple.
“The district is hiring teachers at all levels and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair.” TISD said in a news release. “TISD offers a starting salary of $52,500 and competitive employee benefits for teachers. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas. There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities since all TISD campuses are Title I. Temple ISD also provides growth opportunities (both instructional and professional), a collaborative environment throughout the district and campuses and mentoring for all new teachers.”
The district is also hiring for many positions and those departments will also be present at the job fair. Candidates are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and/or ACP letters of eligibility. To register for the job fair please visit https://temple.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=4840.
“Temple ISD is looking for passionate educators at all levels who want to make a difference in their community. We are looking for teachers and non-teaching staff who have the ability to connect with and build positive relationships with students and coworkers,” Adrian Lopez, director of employee relations for Temple ISD schools, said. “We are proud to offer a competitive salary and benefits package, opportunities for professional growth, a top-notch first-year teacher mentor program, and a Wellness Program that includes a focus on employee physical and mental health. Teachers who work in Temple ISD stay because of the family-like environment they experience in the district. The staff at Temple ISD love what they do, and it shows through the annual climate survey with a 97% job satisfaction rating.”
Temple ISD is a diverse 6A school district in Central Texas with nearly 8,700 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Temple ISD schools have rich offerings in advanced academics, athletics, career & technical programs, fine arts, foreign languages, and technology,” the district said. “TISD has eight elementary campuses, three middle schools, one high school, one early childhood campus, and two alternative campuses. Over 200 National Merit Scholar Award Winners have graduated from Temple High School.”
Belton ISD
Belton ISD will host a job fair from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton.
“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team.
The district has openings for all positions including classroom teachers, special education and support staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”
Each of the district’s campuses will be represented this Wednesday along with several auxiliary departments.
“We have incredible opportunities available for the coming school year. With our growth over the years and projected enrollment, hiring the best people is a priority for Belton ISD.” Schiller said. “This will be a fun event to come learn more about our ‘World-Class Employee’ culture, meet our leadership staff and get excited about careers in Belton ISD.”
Belton ISD has an enrollment of about 13,650 students in pre-K through 12th grade at 19 campuses. The district’s 198.6 square miles includes West Temple, Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and unincorporated areas of Bell County.