State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will hold a public forum at 7 a.m. Monday to discuss legislative efforts to find ways to prevent school shootings.
The forum will be held at the Temple Chamber of Commerce, 201 Santa Fe Way, Suite 105.
Shine will be joined by Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott. They will discuss the preventative safety measures taken previously across the school district and those measures that should be considered in the future, according to a news release.
“I will update the chamber on the local partnership and response between TISD and TPD in finishing out the year as well as some things being discussed as needs among school leaders,” Ott said. “I will also discuss some previous legislative responses with respect to hardening facilities such as the safety entitlement grants that were released after the Santa Fe (High School) incident.”
Ten people were fatally shot in that May 18, 2018, school shooting.
Shine said Texas legislative committees will review policy, school resources and other topics such as mental health issues, social media, police training and firearm safety.
Shine will also hold a teleconference with Bell County school superintendents at 2 p.m. Tuesday to further discuss preventative safety measures currently in place and to consider additional safety measures that would further enhance their safety concerns for students and teachers.
“Networking with our school superintendents on these issues is imperative,” Shine said. “They have the responsibility and authority to provide a safe learning environment for our children, teachers and staff. Making sure they have the tools necessary to sustain that goal is a priority. I respect their leadership and input to help me as a legislator participate in the safety initiatives that will be considered in the next legislative session.”