With the high school graduation season quickly approaching, the Belton Independent School District announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for its two graduating classes.
Jackson Belobrajdic and Matthew Salazar were named the top two graduating seniors at Belton High School, while Krithika Rajesh and Aditi Bhat were named the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow — honors that the quartet learned they earned on Tuesday.
“School is for learning how to solve problems rather than just solving the example problem,” said Belobrajdic, the BHS valedictorian whose graduating class totals more than 700 students. “So sometimes finding shortcuts is not always the best way to go. I also think it makes it easier when your main motivation to learn is coming from yourself and not someone else.”
However, Belobrajdic — who participated in All-State Orchestra, UIL Academics and the National Honor Society — emphasized how his success would not have been possible without the support he received from teachers, friends and family.
“I’ve had a lot of great teachers along the way in high school, and even before then, that have prepared me to do all this,” he said. “It’s really nice to have teachers you can talk to one-on-one or before or after school.”
Belobrajdic and Salazar, the salutatorian, will both continue their education at Texas A&M University where they will study engineering and architecture, respectively.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve enjoyed creating things,” Salazar, who also participated in UIL Academics and the National Honor Society, said. “At first I considered studying engineering, but I also have always really liked art. I see architecture as a way of combining building with my love of art and beauty. I hope it’s a good fit for me.”
Belton High School Principal Ben Smith gave credit to the duo for their success despite the countless challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a class of students who had a regular freshman year followed by three years of unprecedented events,” he said. “Jackson and Matthew were both huge leaders on campus, and I know they’ll launch into the world and do great things.”
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow Principal Kim Winters also is confident that her campus’ valedictorian and salutatorian — who top a class of 108 students — will continue to accomplish great things in the years to come.
“We are so proud of Krithika and Aditi and the hard work that these academic designations represent,” she said. “I can’t wait to see where life takes them and all the wonderful things they will do that will benefit others.”
That journey will take the pair — who were both members of the Chamber Orchestra, the Student Leadership Council and the National Honor Society — to the University of Texas this fall.
“Rajesh, as a member of the Polymathic Scholars Honors Program, will study environmental science and possibly pursue a career in medicine or business,” Belton ISD spokesman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “Bhat will major in public health with the goal of attending medical school.”
Both are grateful for the ongoing support they have received from teachers, friends, and family, and alluded to the work ethic they have developed over the years.
“Sometimes I would question ‘Why am I working this hard? For what?’” Rajesh, who also played on the varsity tennis team, said. “It’s for the confidence. When you learn something and accomplish a task and you do something right, you feel good. Even if it’s tough. The tough things are a challenge. Like a code you can crack. They’re made for you to get better.”
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow’s graduation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, while Belton High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. later that day.