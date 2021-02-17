BELTON — Bell County Judge David Blackburn held a virtual meeting Tuesday of city, county and school leaders on how best to serve Bell County residents struggling through this winter storm.
“My main goal was to determine how each of the attending municipality and community groups were responding to the crisis and to see how the county could be supporting them,” Blackburn said in a news release.
During the meeting, Blackburn asked that any institution that was considering opening a warming station or shelter for the night contact the Bell County Office of Emergency Management with information about their plans and any that are of need with which the county to assist, including with the provision of cots, blankets, and pillows.
A list of shelters and warming stations currently open across Bell County:
SHELTERS
Temple
St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S 7th St.
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive
First Baptist Church, 8015 W Adams Ave.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G
Belton
American Legion Hall, 101 W. Avenue A
Salado
United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.
WARMING CENTERS
Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
Liberty Christian Center Gym, 4107 Westcliff Road
Salado
Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Church of Christ, 217 N Stagecoach Road
All of the sites listed above are requesting that residents bring any necessary medications, as well as extra clothing, food, water, bedding.
The shelters located in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Immanuel Baptist Church are accepting pets, provided they are secured in a kennel or on a leash.
“I want to thank the multiple partners we have across Bell County, who have come together to get 14 shelters and warming centers in place for this evening,” Blackburn said. “As with just about everything we do, it has been a team effort. From cities, to school districts, to churches, and volunteers, it is amazing to see such a truly collaborative effort to help those in need.”