There has been an uptick in gun violence in Temple during the last two weeks, but local officials say the city continues to be a safe place to live.
During the last two weeks, the Temple Police Department received 16 shots-fired calls and six aggravated assault with a firearm calls.
“No evidence of a shooting was able to be located on 14 of those incidents,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said. “Many times, these calls for service can involve fireworks and the occasional hunters, as well. One report was initiated involving casings found at the scene. One of the incidents was a negligent discharge of a firearm that was ultimately determined to be accidental.”
The aggravated assault calls resulted in three injuries, and all six are under investigation, Nowlin said.
The cases remain under investigation, but no arrests have been made yet, she said.
“It is suspected that some of the aggravated assault incidents with firearms are gang-related, and some are simply family-related or neighborhood disturbances,” Nowlin said.
All major crimes in Temple decreased 18% from 2020 to 2021, Nowlin said.
Crime data comparing 2020 to 2021 showed reductions of 29% in murders, 10% in rapes, 13% in robberies, 21% in aggravated assaults, 12% in burglaries of residences, 28% percent in burglaries of buildings, 12% in larceny, and 40% in auto theft.
“The Temple Police Department is dedicated to our duty of protecting, serving, and working with our community, so Temple continues to be a safe place to live,” she said. “TPD proactively patrols and provides professional police services to our entire community. TPD’s efforts have paid off in 2021.”