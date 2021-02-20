United Way of Central Texas established a Winter Weather Recovery Fund on Friday, as some residents continue to endure hardships spurred by record-low temperatures in Central Texas this past week.
“It is hard to imagine another unprecedented event impacting our community,” Stephanie O’Banion, United Way of Central Texas’ president, said in a news release. “This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, nonprofits and partners hard, and we will continue to work side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met.”
The nonprofit organization at 4 N. Third St. in Temple said the widespread power outages and “dire need” for temporary housing were among the factors that prompted them to create the fund.
“The Winter Weather Recovery Fund is designed to assist individuals, families and nonprofits addressing the many and various needs across the community related to recovery efforts,” Veshell Greene, United Way of Central Texas spokeswoman, said. “Your support will provide assistance to the individuals and nonprofits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in Central Texas.”
Greene also said United Way of Central Texas will continue to work with the region’s leaders in the days to come by developing a list of nonprofit organizations that are in need of resources.
“We will send more information as we gather specific needs,” she said. “If you’re in a position to do so, we encourage you to consider supporting one or more of those organizations … 100 percent of all gifts will go directly to help local families and non-profits.”
Area residents can donate to the Winter Weather Recovery Fund by texting WINTERUWCT to 41444, according to United Way of Central Texas. Interested donors also can access an online donation portal at bit.ly/3drOQl2.
“United Way of Central Texas is especially thankful for our nonprofit partners who are on the frontlines of serving our community,” she said. “While temperatures are slowly beginning to warm and power is being restored, we know there is still great need amongst our neighbors who remain in crisis and the nonprofits working to support them.”