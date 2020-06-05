Creating change and understanding through prayer — that is the goal of a prayer event set for today.
The Temple Unit of the NAACP plans to hold a prayer gathering for peace and solidarity this afternoon in an effort to show unity in the face of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Dean in Temple. The event will be held at Miller Park in Temple, 1919 N. First St., and see a variety of speakers praying on several different issues.
Bennie Walsh, president of the local NAACP chapter, said he believes prayer is the first step to sitting down with leaders and having real change in the community.
“We need to figure out a way to do some healing so we will be able to sit down at the table and get across where people are listening to us and not angry at us,” Walsh said. “We know that prayer is the key, and prayer will help with any problems.”
Walsh said he has brought a variety of local officials and figures to pray because he wants to make sure the message in at least some of these prayers go through.
Speakers at the event will include Walsh, Pastor Austin Fischer and Pastor Joe Loughlin. Those leading the prayers include Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott, Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales and resident Sonjanette Crossley.
Topics of these prayers will range from praying for healing, to prayers for students, the nation and for the families of the victims.
Organizers of the event have said they plan on enforcing social distancing while asking attendees to wear masks and adhere to CDC guidelines.