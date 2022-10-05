Editor’s note: The Telegram is participating in National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how newpapers cover Bell County and the surrounding region.
Telegram crime articles often account for the most read stories, according to analytics on the newspaper’s website.
Crime coverage is not meant to scare people or create a false sense of danger within the community, but to inform readers of crimes such as homicides, shootings, vehicle or property incidents, and accidents.
The Telegram goes beyond the basics in its coverage of courts and crime by following developments in many criminal cases from the arrest to sentencing or an acquittal.
To achieve this, reporters frequently look at inmates’ listings at the Bell County Jail, court dockets, and countless other documents obtained through open records requests.
Routine visits to courtrooms and the county district clerk office — the entity responsible for safekeeping all court documents — allow reporters to gain knowledge of crimes committed.
For example, capital murder suspect Cedric Marks has been incarcerated since 2019, accused of the violent deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
Marks, who is representing himself, has created an ample number of pretrial hearings dealing with his defense. Most have been covered by Telegram reporters — usually the only media in attendance.
Through this coverage, the Telegrams discovered details that include Marks’ defense is funded by taxpayers’ money, which pays for public defenders to assist him in his case, an investigator, and $7,500 to fund forensic experts.
Marks’ trial has been delayed multiple times, with a tentative date of February for a trial that is expected to last about six weeks.
A recent example of the Telegram’s exclusive coverage is the trial for two women accused of murdering an 18-year-old Temple resident. A reporter from the Telegram was present for most of the proceedings and as the jury deliberated for hours.
This coverage ended in a mistrial as a panel of a racially diverse jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the Dec. 5, 2018, shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, during an attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22, were both charged with murder and will be tried again.
Earlier in the year, a string of shootings in Temple caused concern in the community as gang violence seemed to escalate.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, a man charged with evading police with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and was later added charge of engaging in criminal activity, had a bond reduction hearing where more details about the violence in the city were revealed.
During the hearing, Temple Police Department Detective Josh Moore testified about growing gang violence in the city.
“It’s the worst we’ve seen,” Moore said. “Since Feb. 13, it started a rash of shootings, and I asked for assistance to deal with gang violence.”
Brazell’s charges stem from two March 3 shootings that police said were gang-related.
“In the (31st Street) shooting, an associate of a known criminal gang was shot,” an arrest affidavit said. “In the second shooting, an associate of a rival criminal street gang was shot. I know the two criminal street gangs … to be currently feuding.”
Another man, 24-year-old Jaquon Whitfield, also was arrested for the shooting on similar charges. Whitfield was released from jail on May 2 after posting a $200,000 bond. Brazell remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $932,500.
Other cases have resulted in charges being dropped.
August Sanders was jailed for more than two months on a murder charge in the shooting death of Dewayne Hambrick. He was freed after grand jurors believed his self-defense claim and the charge was dropped.
Telegram reporters learned the man would be released from jail and obtained an exclusive interview.
“I’m blessed,” Sanders told the Telegram outside the jail. “I do feel remorse for the (Hambrick) family, and I do apologize to the family.”
Sanders said blood evidence tied to the jacket he was wearing at the time of the shooting helped support his claim of self-defense. Sanders declined to elaborate as he held a plastic bag full of his belongings while waiting for a ride outside the jail.
Sanders said he was ready to put his life back together after the murder charge was dismissed.
“I’m going to continue living,” he said.